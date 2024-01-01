Surinamese dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert SRD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
125.81 qar

$1.000 SRD = QR0.1258 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:02
SRD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

QAR
1 SRD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12690.1269
Low0.12540.1143
Average0.12600.1222
Change-0.35%9.74%
1 SRD to QAR stats

The performance of SRD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1269 and a 30 day low of 0.1254. This means the 30 day average was 0.1260. The change for SRD to QAR was -0.35.

The performance of SRD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1269 and a 90 day low of 0.1143. This means the 90 day average was 0.1222. The change for SRD to QAR was 9.74.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SRD0.12581 QAR
5 SRD0.62903 QAR
10 SRD1.25806 QAR
20 SRD2.51612 QAR
50 SRD6.29030 QAR
100 SRD12.58060 QAR
250 SRD31.45150 QAR
500 SRD62.90300 QAR
1000 SRD125.80600 QAR
2000 SRD251.61200 QAR
5000 SRD629.03000 QAR
10000 SRD1,258.06000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Surinamese Dollar
1 QAR7.94873 SRD
5 QAR39.74365 SRD
10 QAR79.48730 SRD
20 QAR158.97460 SRD
50 QAR397.43650 SRD
100 QAR794.87300 SRD
250 QAR1,987.18250 SRD
500 QAR3,974.36500 SRD
1000 QAR7,948.73000 SRD
2000 QAR15,897.46000 SRD
5000 QAR39,743.65000 SRD
10000 QAR79,487.30000 SRD