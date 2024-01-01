Surinamese dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert SRD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
4,120.89 bdt

$1.000 SRD = Tk4.121 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 SRD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.13364.1336
Low4.04003.6810
Average4.09223.9454
Change1.40%11.71%
View full history

1 SRD to BDT stats

The performance of SRD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.1336 and a 30 day low of 4.0400. This means the 30 day average was 4.0922. The change for SRD to BDT was 1.40.

The performance of SRD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1336 and a 90 day low of 3.6810. This means the 90 day average was 3.9454. The change for SRD to BDT was 11.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4931.3550.76383.95717.982
1 SGD0.76510.6931.1431.0370.58464.25413.762
1 EUR1.1051.44411.651.4970.84392.77719.871
1 AUD0.670.8750.60610.9070.51156.23512.045

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SRD4.12089 BDT
5 SRD20.60445 BDT
10 SRD41.20890 BDT
20 SRD82.41780 BDT
50 SRD206.04450 BDT
100 SRD412.08900 BDT
250 SRD1,030.22250 BDT
500 SRD2,060.44500 BDT
1000 SRD4,120.89000 BDT
2000 SRD8,241.78000 BDT
5000 SRD20,604.45000 BDT
10000 SRD41,208.90000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Surinamese Dollar
1 BDT0.24267 SRD
5 BDT1.21333 SRD
10 BDT2.42666 SRD
20 BDT4.85332 SRD
50 BDT12.13330 SRD
100 BDT24.26660 SRD
250 BDT60.66650 SRD
500 BDT121.33300 SRD
1000 BDT242.66600 SRD
2000 BDT485.33200 SRD
5000 BDT1,213.33000 SRD
10000 BDT2,426.66000 SRD