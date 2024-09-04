Surinamese dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 4.121 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.185% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 4.142 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 4.099 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.