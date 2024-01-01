Surinamese dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert SRD to BDT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = Tk3.372 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
SRD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 SRD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.64274.1336
Low3.36233.3623
Average3.46983.7972
Change-6.89%-18.04%
1 SRD to BDT stats

The performance of SRD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6427 and a 30 day low of 3.3623. This means the 30 day average was 3.4698. The change for SRD to BDT was -6.89.

The performance of SRD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.1336 and a 90 day low of 3.3623. This means the 90 day average was 3.7972. The change for SRD to BDT was -18.04.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SRD3.37178 BDT
5 SRD16.85890 BDT
10 SRD33.71780 BDT
20 SRD67.43560 BDT
50 SRD168.58900 BDT
100 SRD337.17800 BDT
250 SRD842.94500 BDT
500 SRD1,685.89000 BDT
1000 SRD3,371.78000 BDT
2000 SRD6,743.56000 BDT
5000 SRD16,858.90000 BDT
10000 SRD33,717.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Surinamese Dollar
1 BDT0.29658 SRD
5 BDT1.48289 SRD
10 BDT2.96579 SRD
20 BDT5.93158 SRD
50 BDT14.82895 SRD
100 BDT29.65790 SRD
250 BDT74.14475 SRD
500 BDT148.28950 SRD
1000 BDT296.57900 SRD
2000 BDT593.15800 SRD
5000 BDT1,482.89500 SRD
10000 BDT2,965.79000 SRD