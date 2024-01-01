1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Surinamese dollars

Convert BDT to SRD at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.2974 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:33
BDT to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SRD
1 BDT to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29740.2974
Low0.27450.2419
Average0.28700.2635
Change7.86%22.61%
1 BDT to SRD stats

The performance of BDT to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2974 and a 30 day low of 0.2745. This means the 30 day average was 0.2870. The change for BDT to SRD was 7.86.

The performance of BDT to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2974 and a 90 day low of 0.2419. This means the 90 day average was 0.2635. The change for BDT to SRD was 22.61.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Surinamese Dollar
1 BDT0.29738 SRD
5 BDT1.48689 SRD
10 BDT2.97378 SRD
20 BDT5.94756 SRD
50 BDT14.86890 SRD
100 BDT29.73780 SRD
250 BDT74.34450 SRD
500 BDT148.68900 SRD
1000 BDT297.37800 SRD
2000 BDT594.75600 SRD
5000 BDT1,486.89000 SRD
10000 BDT2,973.78000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SRD3.36272 BDT
5 SRD16.81360 BDT
10 SRD33.62720 BDT
20 SRD67.25440 BDT
50 SRD168.13600 BDT
100 SRD336.27200 BDT
250 SRD840.68000 BDT
500 SRD1,681.36000 BDT
1000 SRD3,362.72000 BDT
2000 SRD6,725.44000 BDT
5000 SRD16,813.60000 BDT
10000 SRD33,627.20000 BDT