Bangladeshi taka to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Surinamese dollars is currently 0.297 today, reflecting a 0.505% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 2.696% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.297 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.290 on 12-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.448% increase in value.