20 Bangladeshi takas to Surinamese dollars

Convert BDT to SRD at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
4.92 srd

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.2459 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:10
BDT to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25620.2811
Low0.24520.2452
Average0.24990.2631
Change-4.03%-12.52%
1 BDT to SRD stats

The performance of BDT to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2562 and a 30 day low of 0.2452. This means the 30 day average was 0.2499. The change for BDT to SRD was -4.03.

The performance of BDT to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2811 and a 90 day low of 0.2452. This means the 90 day average was 0.2631. The change for BDT to SRD was -12.52.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Surinamese Dollar
1 BDT0.24587 SRD
5 BDT1.22934 SRD
10 BDT2.45867 SRD
20 BDT4.91734 SRD
50 BDT12.29335 SRD
100 BDT24.58670 SRD
250 BDT61.46675 SRD
500 BDT122.93350 SRD
1000 BDT245.86700 SRD
2000 BDT491.73400 SRD
5000 BDT1,229.33500 SRD
10000 BDT2,458.67000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SRD4.06724 BDT
5 SRD20.33620 BDT
10 SRD40.67240 BDT
20 SRD81.34480 BDT
50 SRD203.36200 BDT
100 SRD406.72400 BDT
250 SRD1,016.81000 BDT
500 SRD2,033.62000 BDT
1000 SRD4,067.24000 BDT
2000 SRD8,134.48000 BDT
5000 SRD20,336.20000 BDT
10000 SRD40,672.40000 BDT