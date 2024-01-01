Surinamese dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SRD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
10.544 kwd

$1.000 SRD = ك0.01054 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 SRD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01070.0107
Low0.01050.0096
Average0.01060.0103
Change-0.37%9.45%
View full history

1 SRD to KWD stats

The performance of SRD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0107 and a 30 day low of 0.0105. This means the 30 day average was 0.0106. The change for SRD to KWD was -0.37.

The performance of SRD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0107 and a 90 day low of 0.0096. This means the 90 day average was 0.0103. The change for SRD to KWD was 9.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4921.3550.76383.95817.991
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1421.0360.58464.22713.763
1 EUR1.1051.44411.6491.4970.84392.76519.879
1 AUD0.670.8760.60610.9080.51156.25612.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SRD0.01054 KWD
5 SRD0.05272 KWD
10 SRD0.10544 KWD
20 SRD0.21088 KWD
50 SRD0.52720 KWD
100 SRD1.05440 KWD
250 SRD2.63600 KWD
500 SRD5.27200 KWD
1000 SRD10.54400 KWD
2000 SRD21.08800 KWD
5000 SRD52.72000 KWD
10000 SRD105.44000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Surinamese Dollar
1 KWD94.84030 SRD
5 KWD474.20150 SRD
10 KWD948.40300 SRD
20 KWD1,896.80600 SRD
50 KWD4,742.01500 SRD
100 KWD9,484.03000 SRD
250 KWD23,710.07500 SRD
500 KWD47,420.15000 SRD
1000 KWD94,840.30000 SRD
2000 KWD189,680.60000 SRD
5000 KWD474,201.50000 SRD
10000 KWD948,403.00000 SRD