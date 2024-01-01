Surinamese dollars to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SRD to KWD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ك0.008680 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
SRD to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KWD
1 SRD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00930.0106
Low0.00870.0087
Average0.00890.0097
Change-6.55%-17.74%
1 SRD to KWD stats

The performance of SRD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0093 and a 30 day low of 0.0087. This means the 30 day average was 0.0089. The change for SRD to KWD was -6.55.

The performance of SRD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0106 and a 90 day low of 0.0087. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for SRD to KWD was -17.74.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SRD0.00868 KWD
5 SRD0.04340 KWD
10 SRD0.08680 KWD
20 SRD0.17360 KWD
50 SRD0.43399 KWD
100 SRD0.86798 KWD
250 SRD2.16996 KWD
500 SRD4.33993 KWD
1000 SRD8.67985 KWD
2000 SRD17.35970 KWD
5000 SRD43.39925 KWD
10000 SRD86.79850 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Surinamese Dollar
1 KWD115.20900 SRD
5 KWD576.04500 SRD
10 KWD1,152.09000 SRD
20 KWD2,304.18000 SRD
50 KWD5,760.45000 SRD
100 KWD11,520.90000 SRD
250 KWD28,802.25000 SRD
500 KWD57,604.50000 SRD
1000 KWD115,209.00000 SRD
2000 KWD230,418.00000 SRD
5000 KWD576,045.00000 SRD
10000 KWD1,152,090.00000 SRD