Surinamese dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert SRD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
127.38 ils

$1.000 SRD = ₪0.1274 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:49
SRD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 SRD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13270.1327
Low0.12500.1163
Average0.12800.1242
Change-3.85%8.76%
1 SRD to ILS stats

The performance of SRD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1327 and a 30 day low of 0.1250. This means the 30 day average was 0.1280. The change for SRD to ILS was -3.85.

The performance of SRD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1327 and a 90 day low of 0.1163. This means the 90 day average was 0.1242. The change for SRD to ILS was 8.76.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SRD0.12738 ILS
5 SRD0.63688 ILS
10 SRD1.27376 ILS
20 SRD2.54752 ILS
50 SRD6.36880 ILS
100 SRD12.73760 ILS
250 SRD31.84400 ILS
500 SRD63.68800 ILS
1000 SRD127.37600 ILS
2000 SRD254.75200 ILS
5000 SRD636.88000 ILS
10000 SRD1,273.76000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Surinamese Dollar
1 ILS7.85075 SRD
5 ILS39.25375 SRD
10 ILS78.50750 SRD
20 ILS157.01500 SRD
50 ILS392.53750 SRD
100 ILS785.07500 SRD
250 ILS1,962.68750 SRD
500 ILS3,925.37500 SRD
1000 ILS7,850.75000 SRD
2000 ILS15,701.50000 SRD
5000 ILS39,253.75000 SRD
10000 ILS78,507.50000 SRD