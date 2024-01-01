Surinamese dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert SRD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
245.75 cny

$1.000 SRD = ¥0.2458 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 SRD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24980.2515
Low0.24400.2273
Average0.24670.2417
Change-0.59%7.89%
View full history

1 SRD to CNY stats

The performance of SRD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2498 and a 30 day low of 0.2440. This means the 30 day average was 0.2467. The change for SRD to CNY was -0.59.

The performance of SRD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2515 and a 90 day low of 0.2273. This means the 90 day average was 0.2417. The change for SRD to CNY was 7.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4931.3550.76383.95817.982
1 SGD0.76510.6931.1431.0370.58464.24213.76
1 EUR1.1051.44411.651.4970.84392.76119.868
1 AUD0.670.8750.60610.9070.51156.22212.042

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SRD0.24575 CNY
5 SRD1.22876 CNY
10 SRD2.45751 CNY
20 SRD4.91502 CNY
50 SRD12.28755 CNY
100 SRD24.57510 CNY
250 SRD61.43775 CNY
500 SRD122.87550 CNY
1000 SRD245.75100 CNY
2000 SRD491.50200 CNY
5000 SRD1,228.75500 CNY
10000 SRD2,457.51000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Surinamese Dollar
1 CNY4.06916 SRD
5 CNY20.34580 SRD
10 CNY40.69160 SRD
20 CNY81.38320 SRD
50 CNY203.45800 SRD
100 CNY406.91600 SRD
250 CNY1,017.29000 SRD
500 CNY2,034.58000 SRD
1000 CNY4,069.16000 SRD
2000 CNY8,138.32000 SRD
5000 CNY20,345.80000 SRD
10000 CNY40,691.60000 SRD