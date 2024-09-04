Surinamese dollar to Chinese yuan rmb Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Surinamese dollar to Chinese yuan rmb history summary. This is the Surinamese dollar (SRD) to Chinese yuan rmb (CNY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SRD and CNY historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SRD to CNY conversion chart
1 SRD = 0.24575 CNY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Surinamese dollar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 0.246 today, reflecting a 0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.257% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 0.248 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.244 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.554% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Surinamese dollars to Chinese yuan rmb
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.