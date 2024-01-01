Surinamese dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert SRD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
232.53 ttd

$1.000 SRD = TT$0.2325 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:05
SRD to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TTD
1 SRD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23600.2360
Low0.23250.2121
Average0.23380.2267
Change-0.55%9.62%
View full history

1 SRD to TTD stats

The performance of SRD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2360 and a 30 day low of 0.2325. This means the 30 day average was 0.2338. The change for SRD to TTD was -0.55.

The performance of SRD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2360 and a 90 day low of 0.2121. This means the 90 day average was 0.2267. The change for SRD to TTD was 9.62.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3080.9051.4941.3550.76383.95417.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0360.58464.20713.763
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6511.4970.84392.75219.882
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.51156.1912.045

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SRD0.23253 TTD
5 SRD1.16264 TTD
10 SRD2.32527 TTD
20 SRD4.65054 TTD
50 SRD11.62635 TTD
100 SRD23.25270 TTD
250 SRD58.13175 TTD
500 SRD116.26350 TTD
1000 SRD232.52700 TTD
2000 SRD465.05400 TTD
5000 SRD1,162.63500 TTD
10000 SRD2,325.27000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 TTD4.30058 SRD
5 TTD21.50290 SRD
10 TTD43.00580 SRD
20 TTD86.01160 SRD
50 TTD215.02900 SRD
100 TTD430.05800 SRD
250 TTD1,075.14500 SRD
500 TTD2,150.29000 SRD
1000 TTD4,300.58000 SRD
2000 TTD8,601.16000 SRD
5000 TTD21,502.90000 SRD
10000 TTD43,005.80000 SRD