Surinamese dollars to Samoan talas today

Convert SRD to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
92.98 wst

$1.000 SRD = WS$0.09298 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:07
SRD to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

WST
1 SRD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09560.0957
Low0.09260.0849
Average0.09430.0913
Change-2.08%8.83%
1 SRD to WST stats

The performance of SRD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0956 and a 30 day low of 0.0926. This means the 30 day average was 0.0943. The change for SRD to WST was -2.08.

The performance of SRD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0957 and a 90 day low of 0.0849. This means the 90 day average was 0.0913. The change for SRD to WST was 8.83.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4941.3550.76383.95117.997
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.2113.765
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6511.4970.84392.75419.884
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.51156.18412.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SRD0.09298 WST
5 SRD0.46490 WST
10 SRD0.92980 WST
20 SRD1.85960 WST
50 SRD4.64900 WST
100 SRD9.29800 WST
250 SRD23.24500 WST
500 SRD46.49000 WST
1000 SRD92.98000 WST
2000 SRD185.96000 WST
5000 SRD464.90000 WST
10000 SRD929.80000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Surinamese Dollar
1 WST10.75500 SRD
5 WST53.77500 SRD
10 WST107.55000 SRD
20 WST215.10000 SRD
50 WST537.75000 SRD
100 WST1,075.50000 SRD
250 WST2,688.75000 SRD
500 WST5,377.50000 SRD
1000 WST10,755.00000 SRD
2000 WST21,510.00000 SRD
5000 WST53,775.00000 SRD
10000 WST107,550.00000 SRD