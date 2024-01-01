Surinamese dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert SRD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
5,419 jmd

$1.000 SRD = J$5.419 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:51
SRD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 SRD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.45955.4595
Low5.38714.8766
Average5.41425.2340
Change0.03%10.70%
View full history

1 SRD to JMD stats

The performance of SRD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.4595 and a 30 day low of 5.3871. This means the 30 day average was 5.4142. The change for SRD to JMD was 0.03.

The performance of SRD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4595 and a 90 day low of 4.8766. This means the 90 day average was 5.2340. The change for SRD to JMD was 10.70.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SRD5.41900 JMD
5 SRD27.09500 JMD
10 SRD54.19000 JMD
20 SRD108.38000 JMD
50 SRD270.95000 JMD
100 SRD541.90000 JMD
250 SRD1,354.75000 JMD
500 SRD2,709.50000 JMD
1000 SRD5,419.00000 JMD
2000 SRD10,838.00000 JMD
5000 SRD27,095.00000 JMD
10000 SRD54,190.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 JMD0.18454 SRD
5 JMD0.92268 SRD
10 JMD1.84536 SRD
20 JMD3.69072 SRD
50 JMD9.22680 SRD
100 JMD18.45360 SRD
250 JMD46.13400 SRD
500 JMD92.26800 SRD
1000 JMD184.53600 SRD
2000 JMD369.07200 SRD
5000 JMD922.68000 SRD
10000 JMD1,845.36000 SRD