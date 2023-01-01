500 Surinamese dollars to Jamaican dollars

Convert SRD to JMD at the real exchange rate

500 srd
2042.77 jmd

1.00000 SRD = 4.08554 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SRD4.08554 JMD
5 SRD20.42770 JMD
10 SRD40.85540 JMD
20 SRD81.71080 JMD
50 SRD204.27700 JMD
100 SRD408.55400 JMD
250 SRD1021.38500 JMD
500 SRD2042.77000 JMD
1000 SRD4085.54000 JMD
2000 SRD8171.08000 JMD
5000 SRD20427.70000 JMD
10000 SRD40855.40000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 JMD0.24477 SRD
5 JMD1.22383 SRD
10 JMD2.44765 SRD
20 JMD4.89530 SRD
50 JMD12.23825 SRD
100 JMD24.47650 SRD
250 JMD61.19125 SRD
500 JMD122.38250 SRD
1000 JMD244.76500 SRD
2000 JMD489.53000 SRD
5000 JMD1223.82500 SRD
10000 JMD2447.65000 SRD