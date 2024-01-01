Surinamese Dollar (SRD)

Currency name

Surinamese Dollar

$

SRD exchange rates

 USD SGD EUR AUD CAD GBP INR ZAR
From SRD0.03461 0.04592 0.03172 0.05316 0.04802 0.02703 2.90061 0.63291
To SRD28.89080 21.77730 31.52130 18.81220 20.82600 36.99470 0.34476 1.58000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Surinamese dollar Exchange Rates