Surinamese dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert SRD to TWD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = NT$0.9159 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 SRD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97781.1089
Low0.91210.9121
Average0.93451.0191
Change-5.72%-17.08%
View full history

1 SRD to TWD stats

The performance of SRD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9778 and a 30 day low of 0.9121. This means the 30 day average was 0.9345. The change for SRD to TWD was -5.72.

The performance of SRD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1089 and a 90 day low of 0.9121. This means the 90 day average was 1.0191. The change for SRD to TWD was -17.08.

Track market ratesView SRD to TWD chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5341.3960.79484.50118.107
1 SGD0.74310.7091.141.0370.5962.79613.456
1 EUR1.0491.41111.6081.4630.83288.60418.986
1 AUD0.6520.8770.62210.910.51755.0911.805

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SRD0.91589 TWD
5 SRD4.57943 TWD
10 SRD9.15886 TWD
20 SRD18.31772 TWD
50 SRD45.79430 TWD
100 SRD91.58860 TWD
250 SRD228.97150 TWD
500 SRD457.94300 TWD
1000 SRD915.88600 TWD
2000 SRD1,831.77200 TWD
5000 SRD4,579.43000 TWD
10000 SRD9,158.86000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 TWD1.09184 SRD
5 TWD5.45920 SRD
10 TWD10.91840 SRD
20 TWD21.83680 SRD
50 TWD54.59200 SRD
100 TWD109.18400 SRD
250 TWD272.96000 SRD
500 TWD545.92000 SRD
1000 TWD1,091.84000 SRD
2000 TWD2,183.68000 SRD
5000 TWD5,459.20000 SRD
10000 TWD10,918.40000 SRD