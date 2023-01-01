5000 New Taiwan dollars to Surinamese dollars

Convert TWD to SRD at the real exchange rate

5000 twd
5996.55 srd

1.00000 TWD = 1.19931 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to SRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 SRD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.052687.60261.444171.652820.9619518.89
1GBP1.1553311.2161101.211.668491.909551.1113721.8241
1USD0.950.822301183.2251.3721.570230.9138517.946
1INR0.01141520.009880450.012015610.01648540.01886730.01098050.215632

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 TWD1.19931 SRD
5 TWD5.99655 SRD
10 TWD11.99310 SRD
20 TWD23.98620 SRD
50 TWD59.96550 SRD
100 TWD119.93100 SRD
250 TWD299.82750 SRD
500 TWD599.65500 SRD
1000 TWD1199.31000 SRD
2000 TWD2398.62000 SRD
5000 TWD5996.55000 SRD
10000 TWD11993.10000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SRD0.83381 TWD
5 SRD4.16907 TWD
10 SRD8.33814 TWD
20 SRD16.67628 TWD
50 SRD41.69070 TWD
100 SRD83.38140 TWD
250 SRD208.45350 TWD
500 SRD416.90700 TWD
1000 SRD833.81400 TWD
2000 SRD1667.62800 TWD
5000 SRD4169.07000 TWD
10000 SRD8338.14000 TWD