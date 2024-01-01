Surinamese dollars to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert SRD to TWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
1,108.38 twd

$1.000 SRD = NT$1.108 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:05
SRD to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TWD
1 SRD to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13331.1374
Low1.09791.0110
Average1.11231.0864
Change-1.95%9.24%
1 SRD to TWD stats

The performance of SRD to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1333 and a 30 day low of 1.0979. This means the 30 day average was 1.1123. The change for SRD to TWD was -1.95.

The performance of SRD to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1374 and a 90 day low of 1.0110. This means the 90 day average was 1.0864. The change for SRD to TWD was 9.24.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3080.9051.4941.3550.76383.94817.997
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1421.0360.58464.20513.764
1 EUR1.1051.44511.651.4970.84392.74619.883
1 AUD0.670.8750.60610.9070.51156.20312.049

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 SRD1.10838 TWD
5 SRD5.54190 TWD
10 SRD11.08380 TWD
20 SRD22.16760 TWD
50 SRD55.41900 TWD
100 SRD110.83800 TWD
250 SRD277.09500 TWD
500 SRD554.19000 TWD
1000 SRD1,108.38000 TWD
2000 SRD2,216.76000 TWD
5000 SRD5,541.90000 TWD
10000 SRD11,083.80000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
1 TWD0.90222 SRD
5 TWD4.51110 SRD
10 TWD9.02220 SRD
20 TWD18.04440 SRD
50 TWD45.11100 SRD
100 TWD90.22200 SRD
250 TWD225.55500 SRD
500 TWD451.11000 SRD
1000 TWD902.22000 SRD
2000 TWD1,804.44000 SRD
5000 TWD4,511.10000 SRD
10000 TWD9,022.20000 SRD