Surinamese dollar to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to New Taiwan dollars is currently 1.108 today, reflecting a 0.221% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.453% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.110 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.099 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.