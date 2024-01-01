Surinamese dollars to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert SRD to SHP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = £0.02239 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
SRD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SHP
1 SRD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02360.0263
Low0.02210.0221
Average0.02260.0243
Change-4.12%-14.39%
1 SRD to SHP stats

The performance of SRD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0236 and a 30 day low of 0.0221. This means the 30 day average was 0.0226. The change for SRD to SHP was -4.12.

The performance of SRD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0263 and a 90 day low of 0.0221. This means the 90 day average was 0.0243. The change for SRD to SHP was -14.39.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SRD0.02239 SHP
5 SRD0.11193 SHP
10 SRD0.22386 SHP
20 SRD0.44772 SHP
50 SRD1.11931 SHP
100 SRD2.23861 SHP
250 SRD5.59653 SHP
500 SRD11.19305 SHP
1000 SRD22.38610 SHP
2000 SRD44.77220 SHP
5000 SRD111.93050 SHP
10000 SRD223.86100 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 SHP44.67060 SRD
5 SHP223.35300 SRD
10 SHP446.70600 SRD
20 SHP893.41200 SRD
50 SHP2,233.53000 SRD
100 SHP4,467.06000 SRD
250 SHP11,167.65000 SRD
500 SHP22,335.30000 SRD
1000 SHP44,670.60000 SRD
2000 SHP89,341.20000 SRD
5000 SHP223,353.00000 SRD
10000 SHP446,706.00000 SRD