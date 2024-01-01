5,000 Saint Helena pounds to Surinamese dollars

Convert SHP to SRD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = $44.73 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 SHP to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High45.237745.2377
Low42.440337.9967
Average44.317741.2802
Change4.42%16.96%
View full history

1 SHP to SRD stats

The performance of SHP to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 45.2377 and a 30 day low of 42.4403. This means the 30 day average was 44.3177. The change for SHP to SRD was 4.42.

The performance of SHP to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 45.2377 and a 90 day low of 37.9967. This means the 90 day average was 41.2802. The change for SHP to SRD was 16.96.

Track market ratesView SHP to SRD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9491.5331.34317.9831.3961.702
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9391.69822.7421.7662.152
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6151.41418.941.4711.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.61910.87611.7310.9111.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 SHP44.72750 SRD
5 SHP223.63750 SRD
10 SHP447.27500 SRD
20 SHP894.55000 SRD
50 SHP2,236.37500 SRD
100 SHP4,472.75000 SRD
250 SHP11,181.87500 SRD
500 SHP22,363.75000 SRD
1000 SHP44,727.50000 SRD
2000 SHP89,455.00000 SRD
5000 SHP223,637.50000 SRD
10000 SHP447,275.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 SRD0.02236 SHP
5 SRD0.11179 SHP
10 SRD0.22358 SHP
20 SRD0.44715 SHP
50 SRD1.11788 SHP
100 SRD2.23576 SHP
250 SRD5.58940 SHP
500 SRD11.17880 SHP
1000 SRD22.35760 SHP
2000 SRD44.71520 SHP
5000 SRD111.78800 SHP
10000 SRD223.57600 SHP