Surinamese dollars to Philippine pesos today

Convert SRD to PHP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ₱1.664 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
SRD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 SRD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.76821.9504
Low1.65021.6502
Average1.69791.8137
Change-5.01%-14.31%
1 SRD to PHP stats

The performance of SRD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7682 and a 30 day low of 1.6502. This means the 30 day average was 1.6979. The change for SRD to PHP was -5.01.

The performance of SRD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9504 and a 90 day low of 1.6502. This means the 90 day average was 1.8137. The change for SRD to PHP was -14.31.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Philippine Peso
1 SRD1.66398 PHP
5 SRD8.31990 PHP
10 SRD16.63980 PHP
20 SRD33.27960 PHP
50 SRD83.19900 PHP
100 SRD166.39800 PHP
250 SRD415.99500 PHP
500 SRD831.99000 PHP
1000 SRD1,663.98000 PHP
2000 SRD3,327.96000 PHP
5000 SRD8,319.90000 PHP
10000 SRD16,639.80000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Surinamese Dollar
1 PHP0.60097 SRD
5 PHP3.00484 SRD
10 PHP6.00968 SRD
20 PHP12.01936 SRD
50 PHP30.04840 SRD
100 PHP60.09680 SRD
250 PHP150.24200 SRD
500 PHP300.48400 SRD
1000 PHP600.96800 SRD
2000 PHP1,201.93600 SRD
5000 PHP3,004.84000 SRD
10000 PHP6,009.68000 SRD