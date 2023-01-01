Surinamese Dollar (SRD)

Currency name

Surinamese Dollar

$

SRD exchange rates

 USD SGD EUR AUD CAD GBP INR ZAR
From SRD0.02639 0.03551 0.02424 0.04066 0.03626 0.02120 2.19615 0.48338
To SRD37.89250 28.15720 41.26110 24.59600 27.57820 47.17620 0.45534 2.06877

All Surinamese dollar Exchange Rates