$1.000 SRD = ₣3.190 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XPF
1 SRD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.34403.7352
Low3.16563.1656
Average3.22093.4625
Change-4.49%-14.21%
1 SRD to XPF stats

The performance of SRD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3440 and a 30 day low of 3.1656. This means the 30 day average was 3.2209. The change for SRD to XPF was -4.49.

The performance of SRD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.7352 and a 90 day low of 3.1656. This means the 90 day average was 3.4625. The change for SRD to XPF was -14.21.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / CFP Franc
1 SRD3.18961 XPF
5 SRD15.94805 XPF
10 SRD31.89610 XPF
20 SRD63.79220 XPF
50 SRD159.48050 XPF
100 SRD318.96100 XPF
250 SRD797.40250 XPF
500 SRD1,594.80500 XPF
1000 SRD3,189.61000 XPF
2000 SRD6,379.22000 XPF
5000 SRD15,948.05000 XPF
10000 SRD31,896.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Surinamese Dollar
1 XPF0.31352 SRD
5 XPF1.56759 SRD
10 XPF3.13518 SRD
20 XPF6.27036 SRD
50 XPF15.67590 SRD
100 XPF31.35180 SRD
250 XPF78.37950 SRD
500 XPF156.75900 SRD
1000 XPF313.51800 SRD
2000 XPF627.03600 SRD
5000 XPF1,567.59000 SRD
10000 XPF3,135.18000 SRD