1,000 srd
3,728 xpf

$1.000 SRD = ₣3.728 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:08
SRD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

XPF
1 SRD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.82043.8362
Low3.71013.4557
Average3.75133.6769
Change-1.76%7.88%
1 SRD to XPF stats

The performance of SRD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8204 and a 30 day low of 3.7101. This means the 30 day average was 3.7513. The change for SRD to XPF was -1.76.

The performance of SRD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8362 and a 90 day low of 3.4557. This means the 90 day average was 3.6769. The change for SRD to XPF was 7.88.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4941.3550.76383.9517.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.20913.765
1 EUR1.1051.44411.651.4970.84392.74719.882
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.51156.212.048

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / CFP Franc
1 SRD3.72820 XPF
5 SRD18.64100 XPF
10 SRD37.28200 XPF
20 SRD74.56400 XPF
50 SRD186.41000 XPF
100 SRD372.82000 XPF
250 SRD932.05000 XPF
500 SRD1,864.10000 XPF
1000 SRD3,728.20000 XPF
2000 SRD7,456.40000 XPF
5000 SRD18,641.00000 XPF
10000 SRD37,282.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Surinamese Dollar
1 XPF0.26823 SRD
5 XPF1.34113 SRD
10 XPF2.68226 SRD
20 XPF5.36452 SRD
50 XPF13.41130 SRD
100 XPF26.82260 SRD
250 XPF67.05650 SRD
500 XPF134.11300 SRD
1000 XPF268.22600 SRD
2000 XPF536.45200 SRD
5000 XPF1,341.13000 SRD
10000 XPF2,682.26000 SRD