Surinamese dollars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert SRD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
16,665.30 kzt

$1.000 SRD = ₸16.67 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50
SRD to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 SRD to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.725716.7257
Low16.472314.0512
Average16.593315.8346
Change0.32%18.55%
1 SRD to KZT stats

The performance of SRD to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.7257 and a 30 day low of 16.4723. This means the 30 day average was 16.5933. The change for SRD to KZT was 0.32.

The performance of SRD to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.7257 and a 90 day low of 14.0512. This means the 90 day average was 15.8346. The change for SRD to KZT was 18.55.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SRD16.66530 KZT
5 SRD83.32650 KZT
10 SRD166.65300 KZT
20 SRD333.30600 KZT
50 SRD833.26500 KZT
100 SRD1,666.53000 KZT
250 SRD4,166.32500 KZT
500 SRD8,332.65000 KZT
1000 SRD16,665.30000 KZT
2000 SRD33,330.60000 KZT
5000 SRD83,326.50000 KZT
10000 SRD166,653.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Surinamese Dollar
1 KZT0.06000 SRD
5 KZT0.30002 SRD
10 KZT0.60005 SRD
20 KZT1.20010 SRD
50 KZT3.00024 SRD
100 KZT6.00048 SRD
250 KZT15.00120 SRD
500 KZT30.00240 SRD
1000 KZT60.00480 SRD
2000 KZT120.00960 SRD
5000 KZT300.02400 SRD
10000 KZT600.04800 SRD