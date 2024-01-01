Surinamese dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert SRD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
269.10 hkd

$1.000 SRD = $0.2691 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:48
Track the exchange rate

SRD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 SRD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27130.2713
Low0.26830.2450
Average0.26940.2615
Change-0.28%9.60%
View full history

1 SRD to HKD stats

The performance of SRD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2713 and a 30 day low of 0.2683. This means the 30 day average was 0.2694. The change for SRD to HKD was -0.28.

The performance of SRD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2713 and a 90 day low of 0.2450. This means the 90 day average was 0.2615. The change for SRD to HKD was 9.60.

Track market rates

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SRD0.26910 HKD
5 SRD1.34550 HKD
10 SRD2.69100 HKD
20 SRD5.38200 HKD
50 SRD13.45500 HKD
100 SRD26.91000 HKD
250 SRD67.27500 HKD
500 SRD134.55000 HKD
1000 SRD269.10000 HKD
2000 SRD538.20000 HKD
5000 SRD1,345.50000 HKD
10000 SRD2,691.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Surinamese Dollar
100 HKD371.60900 SRD
200 HKD743.21800 SRD
300 HKD1,114.82700 SRD
500 HKD1,858.04500 SRD
1000 HKD3,716.09000 SRD
2000 HKD7,432.18000 SRD
2500 HKD9,290.22500 SRD
3000 HKD11,148.27000 SRD
4000 HKD14,864.36000 SRD
5000 HKD18,580.45000 SRD
10000 HKD37,160.90000 SRD
20000 HKD74,321.80000 SRD