Surinamese dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert SRD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
1,173.92 try

$1.000 SRD = TL1.174 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:05
SRD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 SRD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.18201.1820
Low1.15271.0149
Average1.16821.1113
Change1.49%15.63%
1 SRD to TRY stats

The performance of SRD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1820 and a 30 day low of 1.1527. This means the 30 day average was 1.1682. The change for SRD to TRY was 1.49.

The performance of SRD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1820 and a 90 day low of 1.0149. This means the 90 day average was 1.1113. The change for SRD to TRY was 15.63.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3080.9051.4941.3550.76383.95417.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0360.58464.20713.763
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6511.4970.84392.75219.882
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.51156.1912.045

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SRD1.17392 TRY
5 SRD5.86960 TRY
10 SRD11.73920 TRY
20 SRD23.47840 TRY
50 SRD58.69600 TRY
100 SRD117.39200 TRY
250 SRD293.48000 TRY
500 SRD586.96000 TRY
1000 SRD1,173.92000 TRY
2000 SRD2,347.84000 TRY
5000 SRD5,869.60000 TRY
10000 SRD11,739.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Surinamese Dollar
1 TRY0.85185 SRD
5 TRY4.25924 SRD
10 TRY8.51848 SRD
20 TRY17.03696 SRD
50 TRY42.59240 SRD
100 TRY85.18480 SRD
250 TRY212.96200 SRD
500 TRY425.92400 SRD
1000 TRY851.84800 SRD
2000 TRY1,703.69600 SRD
5000 TRY4,259.24000 SRD
10000 TRY8,518.48000 SRD