Surinamese dollar to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Turkish liras is currently 1.174 today, reflecting a 0.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.285% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 1.189 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.167 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.013% increase in value.