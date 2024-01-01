Surinamese dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert SRD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
17,822.80 crc

$1.000 SRD = ₡17.82 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
SRD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CRC
1 SRD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.420218.4202
Low17.822816.4941
Average18.073617.5929
Change-1.79%7.22%
View full history

1 SRD to CRC stats

The performance of SRD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.4202 and a 30 day low of 17.8228. This means the 30 day average was 18.0736. The change for SRD to CRC was -1.79.

The performance of SRD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.4202 and a 90 day low of 16.4941. This means the 90 day average was 17.5929. The change for SRD to CRC was 7.22.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 SRD17.82280 CRC
5 SRD89.11400 CRC
10 SRD178.22800 CRC
20 SRD356.45600 CRC
50 SRD891.14000 CRC
100 SRD1,782.28000 CRC
250 SRD4,455.70000 CRC
500 SRD8,911.40000 CRC
1000 SRD17,822.80000 CRC
2000 SRD35,645.60000 CRC
5000 SRD89,114.00000 CRC
10000 SRD178,228.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Surinamese Dollar
1 CRC0.05611 SRD
5 CRC0.28054 SRD
10 CRC0.56108 SRD
20 CRC1.12216 SRD
50 CRC2.80540 SRD
100 CRC5.61079 SRD
250 CRC14.02698 SRD
500 CRC28.05395 SRD
1000 CRC56.10790 SRD
2000 CRC112.21580 SRD
5000 CRC280.53950 SRD
10000 CRC561.07900 SRD