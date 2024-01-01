Surinamese dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert SRD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
4,795.27 isk

$1.000 SRD = kr4.795 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:50
SRD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 SRD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.81094.8237
Low4.70854.3217
Average4.76194.6270
Change0.82%10.96%
View full history

1 SRD to ISK stats

The performance of SRD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8109 and a 30 day low of 4.7085. This means the 30 day average was 4.7619. The change for SRD to ISK was 0.82.

The performance of SRD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8237 and a 90 day low of 4.3217. This means the 90 day average was 4.6270. The change for SRD to ISK was 10.96.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SRD4.79527 ISK
5 SRD23.97635 ISK
10 SRD47.95270 ISK
20 SRD95.90540 ISK
50 SRD239.76350 ISK
100 SRD479.52700 ISK
250 SRD1,198.81750 ISK
500 SRD2,397.63500 ISK
1000 SRD4,795.27000 ISK
2000 SRD9,590.54000 ISK
5000 SRD23,976.35000 ISK
10000 SRD47,952.70000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Surinamese Dollar
1 ISK0.20854 SRD
5 ISK1.04270 SRD
10 ISK2.08539 SRD
20 ISK4.17078 SRD
50 ISK10.42695 SRD
100 ISK20.85390 SRD
250 ISK52.13475 SRD
500 ISK104.26950 SRD
1000 ISK208.53900 SRD
2000 ISK417.07800 SRD
5000 ISK1,042.69500 SRD
10000 ISK2,085.39000 SRD