Surinamese dollar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Icelandic krónas is currently 4.795 today, reflecting a 0.297% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.355% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 4.813 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 4.730 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.502% decrease in value.