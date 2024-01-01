Surinamese dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert SRD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
539.44 ghs

$1.000 SRD = GH¢0.5394 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GHS
1 SRD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.54020.5402
Low0.51770.4437
Average0.53200.4980
Change4.21%21.34%
View full history

1 SRD to GHS stats

The performance of SRD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5402 and a 30 day low of 0.5177. This means the 30 day average was 0.5320. The change for SRD to GHS was 4.21.

The performance of SRD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5402 and a 90 day low of 0.4437. This means the 90 day average was 0.4980. The change for SRD to GHS was 21.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4921.3550.76383.95317.991
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1421.0370.58464.22613.764
1 EUR1.1051.44411.6491.4970.84392.75119.877
1 AUD0.670.8760.60610.9080.51156.25312.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SRD0.53944 GHS
5 SRD2.69720 GHS
10 SRD5.39439 GHS
20 SRD10.78878 GHS
50 SRD26.97195 GHS
100 SRD53.94390 GHS
250 SRD134.85975 GHS
500 SRD269.71950 GHS
1000 SRD539.43900 GHS
2000 SRD1,078.87800 GHS
5000 SRD2,697.19500 GHS
10000 SRD5,394.39000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Surinamese Dollar
1 GHS1.85378 SRD
5 GHS9.26890 SRD
10 GHS18.53780 SRD
20 GHS37.07560 SRD
50 GHS92.68900 SRD
100 GHS185.37800 SRD
250 GHS463.44500 SRD
500 GHS926.89000 SRD
1000 GHS1,853.78000 SRD
2000 GHS3,707.56000 SRD
5000 GHS9,268.90000 SRD
10000 GHS18,537.80000 SRD