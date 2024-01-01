Surinamese dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert SRD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
10,317 lkr

$1.000 SRD = Sr10.32 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:54
SRD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LKR
1 SRD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.464410.4976
Low10.29309.4975
Average10.361710.1271
Change-1.40%8.46%
1 SRD to LKR stats

The performance of SRD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4644 and a 30 day low of 10.2930. This means the 30 day average was 10.3617. The change for SRD to LKR was -1.40.

The performance of SRD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4976 and a 90 day low of 9.4975. This means the 90 day average was 10.1271. The change for SRD to LKR was 8.46.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SRD10.31700 LKR
5 SRD51.58500 LKR
10 SRD103.17000 LKR
20 SRD206.34000 LKR
50 SRD515.85000 LKR
100 SRD1,031.70000 LKR
250 SRD2,579.25000 LKR
500 SRD5,158.50000 LKR
1000 SRD10,317.00000 LKR
2000 SRD20,634.00000 LKR
5000 SRD51,585.00000 LKR
10000 SRD103,170.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 LKR0.09693 SRD
5 LKR0.48464 SRD
10 LKR0.96928 SRD
20 LKR1.93855 SRD
50 LKR4.84639 SRD
100 LKR9.69277 SRD
250 LKR24.23193 SRD
500 LKR48.46385 SRD
1000 LKR96.92770 SRD
2000 LKR193.85540 SRD
5000 LKR484.63850 SRD
10000 LKR969.27700 SRD