10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Surinamese dollars

Convert LKR to SRD at the real exchange rate

10000 lkr
1154.09 srd

1.00000 LKR = 0.11541 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 LKR0.11541 SRD
5 LKR0.57705 SRD
10 LKR1.15409 SRD
20 LKR2.30818 SRD
50 LKR5.77045 SRD
100 LKR11.54090 SRD
250 LKR28.85225 SRD
500 LKR57.70450 SRD
1000 LKR115.40900 SRD
2000 LKR230.81800 SRD
5000 LKR577.04500 SRD
10000 LKR1154.09000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SRD8.66486 LKR
5 SRD43.32430 LKR
10 SRD86.64860 LKR
20 SRD173.29720 LKR
50 SRD433.24300 LKR
100 SRD866.48600 LKR
250 SRD2166.21500 LKR
500 SRD4332.43000 LKR
1000 SRD8664.86000 LKR
2000 SRD17329.72000 LKR
5000 SRD43324.30000 LKR
10000 SRD86648.60000 LKR