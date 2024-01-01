Surinamese dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert SRD to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
20,489 xof

$1.000 SRD = CFA20.49 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:08
SRD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XOF
1 SRD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.881021.1135
Low20.251818.9373
Average20.529420.1868
Change-1.22%8.19%
1 SRD to XOF stats

The performance of SRD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.8810 and a 30 day low of 20.2518. This means the 30 day average was 20.5294. The change for SRD to XOF was -1.22.

The performance of SRD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 21.1135 and a 90 day low of 18.9373. This means the 90 day average was 20.1868. The change for SRD to XOF was 8.19.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4941.3550.76383.9517.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.20913.765
1 EUR1.1051.44411.651.4970.84392.74719.882
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.51156.212.048

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SRD20.48920 XOF
5 SRD102.44600 XOF
10 SRD204.89200 XOF
20 SRD409.78400 XOF
50 SRD1,024.46000 XOF
100 SRD2,048.92000 XOF
250 SRD5,122.30000 XOF
500 SRD10,244.60000 XOF
1000 SRD20,489.20000 XOF
2000 SRD40,978.40000 XOF
5000 SRD102,446.00000 XOF
10000 SRD204,892.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Surinamese Dollar
1 XOF0.04881 SRD
5 XOF0.24403 SRD
10 XOF0.48806 SRD
20 XOF0.97612 SRD
50 XOF2.44031 SRD
100 XOF4.88062 SRD
250 XOF12.20155 SRD
500 XOF24.40310 SRD
1000 XOF48.80620 SRD
2000 XOF97.61240 SRD
5000 XOF244.03100 SRD
10000 XOF488.06200 SRD