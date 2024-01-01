Surinamese dollars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert SRD to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
9,594.62 pkr

$1.000 SRD = ₨9.595 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 SRD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.70919.7091
Low9.59468.7359
Average9.64289.3431
Change-0.65%9.46%
View full history

1 SRD to PKR stats

The performance of SRD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.7091 and a 30 day low of 9.5946. This means the 30 day average was 9.6428. The change for SRD to PKR was -0.65.

The performance of SRD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.7091 and a 90 day low of 8.7359. This means the 90 day average was 9.3431. The change for SRD to PKR was 9.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3070.9051.4951.3550.76383.95617.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.21413.764
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6521.4980.84392.76319.883
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60510.9070.5156.16212.038

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollar

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Pakistani Rupee
1 SRD9.59462 PKR
5 SRD47.97310 PKR
10 SRD95.94620 PKR
20 SRD191.89240 PKR
50 SRD479.73100 PKR
100 SRD959.46200 PKR
250 SRD2,398.65500 PKR
500 SRD4,797.31000 PKR
1000 SRD9,594.62000 PKR
2000 SRD19,189.24000 PKR
5000 SRD47,973.10000 PKR
10000 SRD95,946.20000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Surinamese Dollar
1 PKR0.10423 SRD
5 PKR0.52113 SRD
10 PKR1.04225 SRD
20 PKR2.08450 SRD
50 PKR5.21125 SRD
100 PKR10.42250 SRD
250 PKR26.05625 SRD
500 PKR52.11250 SRD
1000 PKR104.22500 SRD
2000 PKR208.45000 SRD
5000 PKR521.12500 SRD
10000 PKR1,042.25000 SRD