Surinamese dollar to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Pakistani rupees is currently 9.595 today, reflecting a -0.415% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.604% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 9.686 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 9.595 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.534% decrease in value.