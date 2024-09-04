Surinamese dollar to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Singapore dollars is currently 0.045 today, reflecting a -0.085% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.231% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.045 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.045 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.492% decrease in value.