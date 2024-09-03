Singapore dollar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Surinamese dollars is currently 22.185 today, reflecting a 0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.170% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 22.291 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 22.071 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.494% increase in value.