Surinamese dollar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Indian rupees is currently 2.897 today, reflecting a 0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.173% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 2.914 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2.885 on 01-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.518% decrease in value.