Surinamese dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SRD to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
93,789.30 tzs

$1.000 SRD = tzs93.79 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
SRD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

TZS
1 SRD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High94.011294.0112
Low92.766681.8047
Average93.423089.3407
Change0.37%14.65%
1 SRD to TZS stats

The performance of SRD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 94.0112 and a 30 day low of 92.7666. This means the 30 day average was 93.4230. The change for SRD to TZS was 0.37.

The performance of SRD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 94.0112 and a 90 day low of 81.8047. This means the 90 day average was 89.3407. The change for SRD to TZS was 14.65.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SRD93.78930 TZS
5 SRD468.94650 TZS
10 SRD937.89300 TZS
20 SRD1,875.78600 TZS
50 SRD4,689.46500 TZS
100 SRD9,378.93000 TZS
250 SRD23,447.32500 TZS
500 SRD46,894.65000 TZS
1000 SRD93,789.30000 TZS
2000 SRD187,578.60000 TZS
5000 SRD468,946.50000 TZS
10000 SRD937,893.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Surinamese Dollar
1 TZS0.01066 SRD
5 TZS0.05331 SRD
10 TZS0.10662 SRD
20 TZS0.21324 SRD
50 TZS0.53311 SRD
100 TZS1.06622 SRD
250 TZS2.66555 SRD
500 TZS5.33110 SRD
1000 TZS10.66220 SRD
2000 TZS21.32440 SRD
5000 TZS53.31100 SRD
10000 TZS106.62200 SRD