Surinamese dollar to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Tanzanian shillings is currently 93.789 today, reflecting a -0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.084% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 94.190 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 93.148 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.576% increase in value.