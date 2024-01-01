Surinamese dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert SRD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 srd
54,871.20 ngn

$1.000 SRD = ₦54.87 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:58
SRD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NGN
1 SRD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.412357.4352
Low54.223445.8376
Average54.853352.4575
Change-0.09%16.51%
1 SRD to NGN stats

The performance of SRD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.4123 and a 30 day low of 54.2234. This means the 30 day average was 54.8533. The change for SRD to NGN was -0.09.

The performance of SRD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 57.4352 and a 90 day low of 45.8376. This means the 90 day average was 52.4575. The change for SRD to NGN was 16.51.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3080.9051.4951.3560.76383.95517.996
1 SGD0.76510.6921.1431.0370.58464.20313.762
1 EUR1.1051.44511.6521.4970.84392.74519.88
1 AUD0.6690.8750.60610.9070.5156.15712.037

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 SRD54.87120 NGN
5 SRD274.35600 NGN
10 SRD548.71200 NGN
20 SRD1,097.42400 NGN
50 SRD2,743.56000 NGN
100 SRD5,487.12000 NGN
250 SRD13,717.80000 NGN
500 SRD27,435.60000 NGN
1000 SRD54,871.20000 NGN
2000 SRD109,742.40000 NGN
5000 SRD274,356.00000 NGN
10000 SRD548,712.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Surinamese Dollar
1 NGN0.01822 SRD
5 NGN0.09112 SRD
10 NGN0.18225 SRD
20 NGN0.36449 SRD
50 NGN0.91123 SRD
100 NGN1.82245 SRD
250 NGN4.55613 SRD
500 NGN9.11225 SRD
1000 NGN18.22450 SRD
2000 NGN36.44900 SRD
5000 NGN91.12250 SRD
10000 NGN182.24500 SRD