Surinamese dollar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Surinamese dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 54.871 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Surinamese dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.212% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Surinamese dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 55.200 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 54.701 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.584% increase in value.