Vanuatu Vatu (VUV)
Currency name
Vanuatu Vatu
Currency symbol
VT
VUV exchange rates
|GBP
|SGD
|ZAR
|EUR
|CAD
|USD
|INR
|AUD
|From VUV
|0.00649
|0.01108
|0.15612
|0.00759
|0.01120
|0.00825
|0.68519
|0.01263
|To VUV
|154.17100
|90.24020
|6.40549
|131.70600
|89.26950
|121.17000
|1.45944
|79.15430
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.