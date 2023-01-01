Vanuatu vatus to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert VUV to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 vuv
30.91 pen

1.00000 VUV = 0.03091 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.089890.82121.495531.66840.963718.7555
1 GBP1.148511.2516104.3051.717571.916111.1068121.54
1 USD0.91760.798977183.33751.37231.530920.884317.21
1 INR0.01101060.009587250.011999410.01646680.01837020.01061110.20651

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 VUV0.03091 PEN
5 VUV0.15455 PEN
10 VUV0.30909 PEN
20 VUV0.61818 PEN
50 VUV1.54546 PEN
100 VUV3.09092 PEN
250 VUV7.72730 PEN
500 VUV15.45460 PEN
1000 VUV30.90920 PEN
2000 VUV61.81840 PEN
5000 VUV154.54600 PEN
10000 VUV309.09200 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PEN32.35280 VUV
5 PEN161.76400 VUV
10 PEN323.52800 VUV
20 PEN647.05600 VUV
50 PEN1617.64000 VUV
100 PEN3235.28000 VUV
250 PEN8088.20000 VUV
500 PEN16176.40000 VUV
1000 PEN32352.80000 VUV
2000 PEN64705.60000 VUV
5000 PEN161764.00000 VUV
10000 PEN323528.00000 VUV