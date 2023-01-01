Vanuatu vatus to Indian rupees today

Convert VUV to INR

1,000 vuv
689.49 inr

1.00000 VUV = 0.68949 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:25
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870751.0901590.85091.49591.66830.963918.7589
1 GBP1.1484411.25195104.3351.717931.915911.1069821.5431
1 USD0.91730.798754183.3381.37221.530340.884217.2076
1 INR0.0110070.009584510.011999310.01646550.0183630.01060980.20648

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Indian Rupee
1 VUV0.68949 INR
5 VUV3.44742 INR
10 VUV6.89485 INR
20 VUV13.78970 INR
50 VUV34.47425 INR
100 VUV68.94850 INR
250 VUV172.37125 INR
500 VUV344.74250 INR
1000 VUV689.48500 INR
2000 VUV1378.97000 INR
5000 VUV3447.42500 INR
10000 VUV6894.85000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Vanuatu Vatu
1 INR1.45036 VUV
5 INR7.25180 VUV
10 INR14.50360 VUV
20 INR29.00720 VUV
50 INR72.51800 VUV
100 INR145.03600 VUV
250 INR362.59000 VUV
500 INR725.18000 VUV
1000 INR1450.36000 VUV
2000 INR2900.72000 VUV
5000 INR7251.80000 VUV
10000 INR14503.60000 VUV